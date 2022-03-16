Auburn City Hall to debut new podcast for residents

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn has a new podcast that brings listeners the inside story about what’s going on in the city.

Open Line Podcast is produced by the city of Auburn.

The city came up with the idea a month ago to bring podcasting in for residents to listen and learn more about what’s happening around town and how local government works.

The first podcast called ‘Four Things You Need to Know’ will be debuting on Thursday.

Residents should keep a lookout for a new 10-minute podcast from ‘Open Line’ every week.

Auburn Director of Public Affairs David Dorton said, ”This week’s podcast has just been four things we think that are kind of on the top of the list, that you might want to know right now. This week’s trash amnesty has started in the city of Auburn, we might talk about recent press releases, street closings, upcoming events like city fest just things that are pretty high on the radar.”

If you would like to listen to the podcast you can click here.

