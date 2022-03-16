Bottling company to invest $112M in new Opelika production facility

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A beverage manufacturer is bringing a new $112 million production facility to the city of Opelika.

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that Niagara Bottling, LLC will open in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park along Interstate 85.

“Niagara Bottling’s decision to locate its new production facility in Opelika is a testament to Alabama’s strong business climate and the many advantages we can offer companies looking to energize their growth plans,” said Governor Ivey. “Niagara Bottling is making a significant investment to launch this operation, and we are happy that the company chose to do it in Sweet Home Alabama.”

The California-based company works closely with some of country’s largest retailers, grocers, club, and convenience stores.

“We value the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics and workforce in Opelika,” said Brian Hess, an executive vice president at Niagara Bottling. “Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships throughout the United States and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship.”

Family-owned-and-operated since 1963, Niagara Bottling has facilities across the United States and Mexico.

“It is truly an honor when an industry chooses to invest in our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are glad to assist Niagara Bottling in their continued success.”

The investment will initially create 50 new jobs.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.