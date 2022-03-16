Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities and family are asking for help in locating a Columbus woman.

Rebecca Tipton, 53, was last seen in the area of Moss Drive about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Tipton is described as being 5′6, 245lbs and having brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen driving her black 2003 Acura MDX with the Georgia tag TCG1567.

According to Tipton’s family, she has suicidal ideations.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911.

