David Perdue visits the Chattahoochee Valley in campaign for Ga. governor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a big day for the Chattahoochee Valley.

Two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Governor Brian Kemp and David Perdue, stopped in our area along the campaign trail.

Challenger David Perdue held an event at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel today.

Despite lagging behind in the polls and fundraising, he feels confident he can win.

Perdue did lose to Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Senate Race of 2021, however in this election Donald Trump has endorsed him.

Trump has attacked Kemp for not supporting his effort to overturn the Georgia election results in 2020.

“We’re all over the state, we’re taking our message to the people. I really believe that this election in the primary is going to be about people versus the politician. I’m running against an incumbent governor which is unusual but he’s been in office for 20 years and I just believe that we’re divided as a party that’s why I got in here.” said Perdue.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.