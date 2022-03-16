Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

David Perdue visits the Chattahoochee Valley in campaign for Ga. governor

(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a big day for the Chattahoochee Valley.

Two Republican gubernatorial candidates, Governor Brian Kemp and David Perdue, stopped in our area along the campaign trail.

Challenger David Perdue held an event at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel today.

Despite lagging behind in the polls and fundraising, he feels confident he can win.

Perdue did lose to Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Senate Race of 2021, however in this election Donald Trump has endorsed him.

Trump has attacked Kemp for not supporting his effort to overturn the Georgia election results in 2020.

“We’re all over the state, we’re taking our message to the people. I really believe that this election in the primary is going to be about people versus the politician. I’m running against an incumbent governor which is unusual but he’s been in office for 20 years and I just believe that we’re divided as a party that’s why I got in here.” said Perdue.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Heavy police presence at corner of Amber Drive and Luna Drive
One person injured after shooting on Amber Drive and Luna Drive
The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiashenna Crum has been found safe.
Authorities locate pregnant woman last seen in LaGrange
In 2010, he was named National High School Coach of the Year in 2010 at Greenville High, where...
Jeremy Williams, beloved former Greenville High School football coach, dies at 50
Authorities say they recovered the weapon and an undisclosed amount of marijuana belonging to...
2 juveniles charged after shots fired at Carver Park in Columbus

Latest News

Ga. Governor Brian Kemp holds meet and greet in Harris County
David Shafer
Georgia’s GOP Chair scrutinized over Putin tweets
Stacey Abrams makes stop in Cuthbert to kick-off bid for governor of Ga.
Republican governor candidates visit the Chattahoochee Valley
Republican gubernatorial candidates to visit the Chattahoochee Valley