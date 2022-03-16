Exploring things to do in South Carolina for March Madness

GREENVILLE, SC (WTVM) - Are you making the trip to South Carolina to see the Auburn Tigers play this weekend?

If so, let’s take a look at what else there is to do in Greenville while you’re there.

Hotel rooms and tickets are still available for March Madness, beginning this weekend.

The SEC regular season champion, Auburn Tigers are in Greenville, South Carolina for the big dance and the city is excited to roll out the welcome mat.

“If you haven’t been to Greenville, you don’t want to be the last of your friends to say that you’ve come here. So, you want to get in a car, get on a plane, come here this weekend. It’s going to be one of the most fun weekends Greenville has had. I looked this morning, we’ve got more than 200 events this weekend going on, fan experience events on Main Street, free concerts on Main Street all weekend long.” said Taryn Scher from Discover Greenville.

Greenville is hosting games for two different regions of the bracket. Nearby Duke University is also playing in the city this weekend. So if you are heading north, plan ahead for your trip.

“There is so much great food in Greenville. So I always ask ‘what do you like?’ because we have it. We have a great international culinary scene here. We have great Southern food. If you want BBQ, we’ve got like 12 different BBQ spots. So you can’t go wrong. Just promise me that when you come to Greenville you won’t go find a chain. Go to one of our local mom and pop shops. We have literally 200 of them all within walking distance of the arena.” added Scher.

Auburn plays mid-day on Friday which will leave the evening and, if they win, all day Saturday to check out the city before playing again on Sunday.

Scher finished by saying, “So many Auburn fans, grads and alums here in Greenville that I think it’s gonna be a packed stadium.”

To catch the game at home, Auburn and Jacksonville State will be on truTV Friday at 12:40 p.m.

