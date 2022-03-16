Business Break
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp holds meet and greet in Harris County

(walb)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - In Harris County, Governor Brian Kemp held a meet and greet at the county courthouse speaking to people in the community about his plans if he wins the election.

He said, if re-elected, he will continue his work in keeping Georgia moving in the right direction.

Kemp plans to do this by making the state company friendly, keeping the state open and parents in charge of their children’s education.

He plans to continue strengthening rural communities and lowering healthcare costs.

He also spoke on suspending the gas tax to give relief to folks at the pump.

‘’Make no mistake this election is gonna be about more of the same keeping our state moving in the right direction doing things like keeping our economy open so you have enough revenues that you’re able to suspend the gas tax for tax for two months which we’re fixing to do because of what we’re seeing in Ukraine and inflation before the war started on gas prices to give Georgians some relief at the pump’' said Kemp.

With four candidates on the ballot, Georgians face an important decision in the coming months.

