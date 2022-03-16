Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett teacher is behind bars and facing a child abuse charge.
Tuesday, Valley police arrested 30-year-old Valerie Lynn Whitehead, of Valley, after allegations of abuse were made during a Children’s Advocacy Center interview.
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.
Authorities say no further information will be release since the victim is a minor.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.