Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge

According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.(Source: Chambers County Detention Facility)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett teacher is behind bars and facing a child abuse charge.

Tuesday, Valley police arrested 30-year-old Valerie Lynn Whitehead, of Valley, after allegations of abuse were made during a Children’s Advocacy Center interview.

According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O. Lance Elementary School.

Authorities say no further information will be release since the victim is a minor.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Multi-million dollar project underway in Uptown Columbus
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development
A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on...
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years
Authorities say they believe his vehicle rolled back on the victim.
Man’s body found pinned under vehicle in Auburn prompts investigation
Columbus authorities searching for missing man
Columbus authorities searching for missing man, last seen Sept. 2021

Latest News

Construction will begin immediately with operational plans projected for the first quarter of...
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
The investment will initially create 50 new jobs.
Bottling company to invest $112M in new Opelika production facility
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dollar General in Geneva.
Talbot Co. deputies searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspects