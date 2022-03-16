Local Columbus teen nonprofit celebrates 35 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization, starting back in 1987, celebrated 35 years this evening.

Teen Advisors work to bring positive peer pressure to young people to keep them from making decisions that could negatively impact their future.

Former Teen Advisors and volunteers came out to enjoy a free barbeque meal tonight and also heard from the founders, Richard and Dee Dee Stephens, on what drove them to create the organization.

People in the audience got the opportunity to give back to this organization as well.

All gifts were matched by an anonymous donor up to $65,000.

Their goal tonight was $100,000.

‘’And so really one of the big parts of teen advisors is giving an outlet a safe place where kids can kind of just be kids and we can invest in them invest in our future help them be the leaders we know that they can be and then give them again opportunities to not just be leaders of the future but leaders of right now’' said Executive Director Derik Roberts.

