Opelika doctor develops new procedure for diabetic patients

(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Thirty-four million people in the United States have diabetes, according to the CDC.

They have to prick their finger to check their glucose level several times a day, however a doctor in the Chattahoochee Valley is changing all of that, one patient at a time.

An Eversense Sensor can be easily injected into your arm and last up to 90 days, allowing you to place a transmitter over the sensor and track glucose levels throughout the day.

The surgical procedure is for patients with diabetes and takes less than 5 minutes.

A small sensor is implanted into a patients arm., then a transmitter is place over the senor to track their glucose levels without having to prick their finger.

“The way it works the transmitter is a power source, so it transmits power to the senor which is underneath the skin. The sensor will sense the glucose and send the data back to the transmitter.” said endocrinologist, Dr. Bantwal Baliga.

The sensor has to be replaced every three months. Dianne Mattiace was the first patient in the country, four years ago, to receive the 90-day Eversense Senor.

She said the product changed her life.

“There are two levels of hyperglycemia. Level one of hyperglycemia is when it drops below 70. Level two of hyperglycemia is less than 54. So, if it can alert them just before they fall below 70 then it is less chance, they will go below 54.” said Mattiace.

The app also is connected to the doctor’s office, in case you have any questions about your data. They are able to look up your charts and let you know what to change.

“Being diabetic and trying to manage that disease with that condition and not having it manage you for all those years I always felt like it was managing me and it was running my life. I finally feel now that I have much more control. Let me tell you I honestly, I like it better than getting my teeth cleaned that’s how comfortable I am with the procedure. Two words. Life changing.” explained Baliga.

In April, Nextsense will be announcing a longer lasting senor.

