Phenix City elementary school holds ribbon cutting for new facility

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Westview Elementary held a ribbon cutting tonight for their new multipurpose building.

This building has actually been in the works for the last seven years.

The school will be using the new facility for a number of things including choir concerts, class graduations and much more.

“This is really going to allow for more community involvement for multi-grade level to get together for more presentations” said principal, Dr. Julie Nordon.

The new facility will open new doors for events and educational experiences.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.