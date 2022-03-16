Business Break
Phenix City elementary school holds ribbon cutting for new facility

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Westview Elementary held a ribbon cutting tonight for their new multipurpose building.

This building has actually been in the works for the last seven years.

The school will be using the new facility for a number of things including choir concerts, class graduations and much more.

“This is really going to allow for more community involvement for multi-grade level to get together for more presentations” said principal, Dr. Julie Nordon.

The new facility will open new doors for events and educational experiences.

