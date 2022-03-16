St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Patrick’s Day is only one day away.

While many people will be in the Irish Green spirit on Thursday, there will also be plenty of things to do this weekend that will keep you and your family busy.

“Obviously most people don’t want to go out on a Thursday night because they probably have to work on Friday.” said Cheyenne Sherry with Big Dog Running Co.

Don’t let the work week dampen your St. Patty’s Day.

Downtown business, Big Dog Running Co., has just the thing to help you get pumped for your full weekend - a Friday evening 5K run.

“It’ll be a fun 5K, I love the nighttime races that we have there always a ton of fun. It’ll be a 5K that takes you through the historic district a little bit down Broadway and then across the Phenix City River Walk then back up here,” Sherry said.

Then, of course, there’s the bar scene.

Last week’s weather may have cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day themed bar crawl off Broadway, but it’s back on for Saturday, March 19.

Maybe you and your family might want to get your dance on.

THIQ Fitness in Columbus will be offering a St. Patrick’s Day themed line dance class, Saturday afternoon.

“The theme for this month is Green bling’s and things. So, if you want to wear green, if you want to bling it out, or whatever things are for St. Patty’s Day Celebration you can do that.” said THIQ Fitness Studio instructor, Yvette Gregory.

After dancing, don’t forget all the Irish inspired meals and specials at restaurants and bars across the area.

With all the fun happening for the next few days remember to wear green and drink responsibly.

