Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(MGN)
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Patrick’s Day is only one day away.

While many people will be in the Irish Green spirit on Thursday, there will also be plenty of things to do this weekend that will keep you and your family busy.

“Obviously most people don’t want to go out on a Thursday night because they probably have to work on Friday.” said Cheyenne Sherry with Big Dog Running Co.

Don’t let the work week dampen your St. Patty’s Day.

Downtown business, Big Dog Running Co., has just the thing to help you get pumped for your full weekend - a Friday evening 5K run.

“It’ll be a fun 5K, I love the nighttime races that we have there always a ton of fun. It’ll be a 5K that takes you through the historic district a little bit down Broadway and then across the Phenix City River Walk then back up here,” Sherry said.

Then, of course, there’s the bar scene.

Last week’s weather may have cancelled the St. Patrick’s Day themed bar crawl off Broadway, but it’s back on for Saturday, March 19.

Maybe you and your family might want to get your dance on.

THIQ Fitness in Columbus will be offering a St. Patrick’s Day themed line dance class, Saturday afternoon.

“The theme for this month is Green bling’s and things. So, if you want to wear green, if you want to bling it out, or whatever things are for St. Patty’s Day Celebration you can do that.” said THIQ Fitness Studio instructor, Yvette Gregory.

After dancing, don’t forget all the Irish inspired meals and specials at restaurants and bars across the area.

With all the fun happening for the next few days remember to wear green and drink responsibly.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on...
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years
Multi-million dollar project underway in Uptown Columbus
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS EXCLUSIVE: War Hero’s Long Lost West Point Class Ring Found on Fort Benning
MILITARY MATTERS EXCLUSIVE: War Hero’s Long Lost West Point Class Ring Found on Fort Benning
Two white officers allege discriminatory practices within the Columbus Police Department
RECAP: Topics discussed in WTVM’s Mayoral Debate
RECAP: Topics discussed in WTVM’s Mayoral Debate
RECAP: Topics discussed in WTVM’s Mayoral Debate