Storms Move Out Tonight; Another Round Expected Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Storms tonight will be on the way out, but areas of dense fog will develop by morning, so be sure to use caution when traveling early in the morning hours. The afternoon will be pleasant, warm, and dry, but Friday the entire area is under the threat for severe storms again, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours. We will be on alert for any changes to the forecast, but make sure you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if they are required. The weekend weather looks phenomenal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s by Sunday, the first day of spring. Lows will be chilly - look for upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning and 30s and 40s early Sunday. Monday morning will also start out with those 30s and 40s, but we will see highs back in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will likely make it into the 80s on Tuesday, but our next storm system will bring a risk of strong to severe storms to the area by Wednesday, followed by a brief shot of cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.