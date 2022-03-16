Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Storms Move Out Tonight; Another Round Expected Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Storms tonight will be on the way out, but areas of dense fog will develop by morning, so be sure to use caution when traveling early in the morning hours. The afternoon will be pleasant, warm, and dry, but Friday the entire area is under the threat for severe storms again, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours. We will be on alert for any changes to the forecast, but make sure you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if they are required. The weekend weather looks phenomenal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and low to mid 70s by Sunday, the first day of spring. Lows will be chilly - look for upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning and 30s and 40s early Sunday. Monday morning will also start out with those 30s and 40s, but we will see highs back in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will likely make it into the 80s on Tuesday, but our next storm system will bring a risk of strong to severe storms to the area by Wednesday, followed by a brief shot of cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
Georgia State Troopers, Columbus police arrest man on multiple charges
A Columbus business is celebrating its 60-year anniversary - marking it the oldest business on...
Oldest business on Victory Drive in Columbus celebrates 60 years
Multi-million dollar project underway in Uptown Columbus
W.C. Bradley Real Estate announces final phases in major Uptown Columbus development
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city

Latest News

Breaks of sunshine are anticipated around midday with pockets of storms this afternoon into the...
Sun, clouds and a threat for scattered storms later today
Pockets of showers and storms are anticipated this afternoon. The time to watch is from 3-8 PM...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
More Rain & Storm Chances for Wednesday & Friday
Clouds thicken up quickly today as moisture returns. It will be turning cloudy and breezy. An...
Rain returns this afternoon, Rain and thunderstorms tonight