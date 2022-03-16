Business Break
Sun, clouds and a threat for scattered storms later today

Tyler’s forecast
Pockets of showers and storms are anticipated this afternoon. The time to watch is from 3-8 PM ET.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers are ending this morning giving us a break temporarily in the rain. I’m actually expecting some breaks of sunshine, especially from late morning to early afternoon. As an upper level low moves over us this afternoon, that should instigate pockets of showers and storms, especially between 3 and 8 PM. Rain coverage is around 50 to 60% so not everyone will see the rain. The strongest storms could produce hail. Showers end by this evening. After a foggy start Thursday and some clouds, we should see at least a little more sun Thursday. It will be dry and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another storm system arrives Friday bringing back the rain and storm at times, especially starting around late morning through the afternoon. Some strong to severe storms are possible again. Cooler mornings and pleasant afternoons are on tap this weekend with increasing sunshine! Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s with low to mid 70s Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday and Monday mornings. A warmer pattern returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as clouds start to increase. The rain and storms are expected to return to the area Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

