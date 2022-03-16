Talbot Co. deputies searching for Dollar General armed robbery suspects

GENEVA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery.

Authorities have identified the pair as Steven Johnson and Stephanie Johnson.

Deputies say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dollar General in Geneva. The suspects were last seen driving a burgundy Kia sedan, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two is asked to dial 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 706-665-8681.

