Two white officers allege discriminatory practices within the Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two white longtime Columbus police officers are suing the Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG), Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Human Resources Director Reather Hollowell.

Tuesday, in this lawsuit, plaintiffs, Ralph Dowe and Tony Litle argued that there have been discriminatory promotional practices within the Columbus Police Department.

The officers argued that Blackmon denied them promotions to achieve and maintain a predetermined racial and gender balance.

The lawsuit claimed that Blackmon failed to make promotions to his command staff in an effort to avoid promoting white men.

“When Blackmon became the Chief of Police, there were five open command staff positions, including one Assistant Chief and four Major positions. Blackmon could have immediately filled at least four, if not all five, of these positions with internal candidates who had already achieved the rank of Captain and were eligible for command staff positions under the existing criteria. Rather than fill the command staff vacancies by promoting the four eligible white Captains, Blackmon instead changed the command staff eligibility criteria so that he could promote more minorities and women into the command staff positions.”

Dowe began working for CCG in July of 1989 while Litle began working for the organization in January of 1994.

The plaintiffs have pursued injunctive and equitable relief, back pay and compensatory damages.

The officers claimed Blackmon passed over them for promotions they believed they are highly qualified for.

The suit said in part, “Blackmon Fails to Make Promotions to his Command Staff in an Effort to Avoid Promoting White Men.”

According to the document, instead of bumping them up in rank, Blackmon violated their 14th Amendment by placing other candidates in positions of authority within their ranks, all in hopes of maintaining gender and racial balance in the command staff, to avoid a majority white command staff.

The city of Columbus denied the officers’ allegations.

“The City of Columbus, Mayor Henderson, Chief Blackmon, and Director of HR Reather Hollowell are disappointed to see the Complaint filed by Officers Ralph Dowe and Tony Litle yesterday in the United States District Court. The allegations that reverse race discrimination and gender discrimination prevented Officers Dowe and Litle from receiving promotions last year in the Columbus Police Department are wholly without merit. The Complaint falsely alleges that the minorities and females who were promoted or appointed to higher positions in the Columbus Police Department were not qualified. The City, Mayor Henderson, Chief Blackmon, and HR Director Hollowell are committed to ensuring the entire workforce of the Police Department is given equal opportunities. They strongly deny that any form of discrimination contributed to the promotional decisions made within the CPD. This lawsuit is without merit, and our legal team will vigorously defend these claims.” said the City Attorney of Columbus.

The suit said Blackmon lowered the qualifications for the command staff positions by lowering educational and time-in-rank requirements.

Officer’s promoted to captain in December of 2020 include three white men and one black woman.

Other positions in the command staff included two women moving up to assistant chief positions, four men to deputy chiefs and a newly created chief of staff position.

According to the suit, Blackmon promoted every black lieutenant and every female captain and lieutenant eligible for a promotion.

News Leader 9 also reached out to the firm representing Dowe and Litle., but we are still waiting on a response.

