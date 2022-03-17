Ala. committee to vote on bill that halts license suspension for unpaid fines

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, the State House Judiciary Committee voted on a bill that would stop the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for the inability to pay fines and fees.

The suspension of license for unpaid fees was something the attorney general and ALEA thought should stay in place.

However, representatives in the meeting agreed punishing a person with a valid reason for not paying is not okay, especially when people rely on driving themselves to and from work.

”I very much don’t want to see someone’s license suspended, simply by missing a payment. Or even if it was one failure to appear on a post-adjudication, I don’t want that either” said Representative David Faulkner.

This bill has now moved to the Alabama House Floor.

