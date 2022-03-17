Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ala. committee to vote on bill that halts license suspension for unpaid fines

File
File(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, the State House Judiciary Committee voted on a bill that would stop the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for the inability to pay fines and fees.

The suspension of license for unpaid fees was something the attorney general and ALEA thought should stay in place.

However, representatives in the meeting agreed punishing a person with a valid reason for not paying is not okay, especially when people rely on driving themselves to and from work.

”I very much don’t want to see someone’s license suspended, simply by missing a payment. Or even if it was one failure to appear on a post-adjudication, I don’t want that either” said Representative David Faulkner.

This bill has now moved to the Alabama House Floor.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City
Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children
Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
William Reid
Jim Reid to fill late brother’s spot as Sumter Co. District 3 Commissioner