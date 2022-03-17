Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota

Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Construction will begin immediately with operational plans projected for the first quarter of...
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City

Latest News

High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics
6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May
6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave files a motion to dismiss
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City
Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and...
1 man shot after shooting on Forest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus