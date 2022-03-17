Business Break
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave files a motion to dismiss

(Source: Winchester Hagans)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There has been new development in court, related to a local story that gained national attention, about an Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers on his fiancé's grave.

In court today, there was a motion hearing that decided if the case should be dropped.

The judge gave both sides three weeks to prove if a flower box should be considered litter or not.

Winchester Hagans said his fiancé, Hannah Ford, died one month after he proposed. She loved “living flowers” and that’s why he built a flower box featuring pictures of the two and placed it on her grave.

That didn’t go over well with Ford’s father, who signed a warrant against Hagans and ultimately got him arrested for littering.

Hagans admitted he asked the city for permission to place the box on the grave and was told it would be okay unless the family objected. However he did not expect to go to jail over it.

The judge will hear arguments again on June 9 to decide if he will dismiss the case or move to trial.

