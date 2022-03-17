Business Break
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted saturated patrols yesterday.

These patrols meant having a large number of deputies concentrate their patrolling in certain areas.

Multiple traffic stops were performed where authorities had received several complaints from residents in regards to ongoing criminal activity.

Sheriff Greg Countryman said one stop in particular led to the arrest of Anarias Jones, 27.

Jones was currently out on bond for a number of charges that included theft of a firearm and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

During the arrest they seized a fully loaded handgun, 49 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.

Subsequently, Jones received the additional charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook saying “Through commitment and dedication to the concerned citizens in the area, deputies were able to get another firearm and illegal drugs off the streets of Muscogee County.”

No court date has been set for Jones as of now.

