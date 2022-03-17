Former AgGeorgia loan officer sentenced for committing fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former loan officer convicted of defrauding two agriculture-based financial institutions was sentenced to prison for his crime.
33-year-old William Spigener III, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve nearly 4 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution.
In addition, Spigener was ordered to pay $474,148.02 to AgGeorgia Farm Credit and $174,489.42 to AgSouth Farm Credit in restitution.
“No matter how elaborate or complicated the fraud scheme, the FBI will work to uncover it to protect American citizens and businesses from further damages,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Spigener will now be held accountable for the damage his greed caused, sending a strong message to anyone considering such fraud that it is a serious crime with serious consequences.”
Three other suspects were also convicted of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution in this case, 66-year-old Johnnie Farrow and 57-year-old Early Fuller, and 50-year-old Demetria Bell. They are awaiting sentencing.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.