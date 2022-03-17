Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Kidnapping plot trial: Man said he wanted ‘tyrant’ Michigan governor tied up on table
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks at luncheon; St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the country has welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Ireland PM talks about aiding Ukrainian refugees
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater