Jim Reid to fill late brother’s spot as Sumter Co. District 3 Commissioner

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Sumter Co. District 3 Commissioner’s spot has been filled in Americus after his passing.

61-year-old, William Reid died in a car accident while riding his bike last year in September.

The tragic accident called for a special election to replace his seat as commissioner.

And the best part of the story? With 384 votes, his brother, Jim Reid, will take his place as current District 3 Commissioner following the special election - which ended March 15.

Reid resigned from the Sumter County Board of Education to be the district’s commissioner.

He ran against three other candidates and secured more than 50 percent of votes.

Nadine Pope secured 29 percent of the votes, Scott Henry received around 13 percent and Ethan Wolfe around 3 percent.

