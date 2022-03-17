Business Break
List of possible name changes for military bases, including Fort Benning

(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials are in the process of renaming nine military installations in America that are named after Confederate generals.

In Washington, D.C., the Naming Commission has developed a list of less than 100 possible new names.

The commission visited installations last year and had listening sessions with military commanders.

They gained feedback and preferences for new names, all while working to understand local sensitivities.

The commission received more than 34,000 submissions for renaming, which included nearly 4,000 unique names.

Some notable names to make the short list were:

  • President Dwight Eisenhower
  • U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell
  • Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett Jr.
  • Army Sgt. Alwyn Cashe
  • American abolitionist, Harriet Tubman

To view the current list of names from the Naming Commission, click here.

The final names for recommendation are due to Congress by October 1.

