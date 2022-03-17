Local Columbus restaurant holds celebratory lunch for Spencer’s boy basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The celebrations for Spencer High School’s big state championship win continued.

Today Thelma’s Kitchen in Columbus held a lunch for the team as a congratulations.

The boys basketball team won the 4A title over Westover High School last week in Macon, Georgia.

It is Spencer’s first championship in any sport in nearly 50 years. According to the school, their last title was back in 1973.

Thelma’s owner said he felt the need to do this for the team.

He just wanted to give back and congratulate the team for winning the 4A State Championship.

“To come here that mean everything to our team man we appreciate the opportunity to get here and get this good meal” said assistant coach, Eric Allen.

The team got an array of homestyle southern cuisine options like fried chicken and ribs plus all the fixings.

The Greenwave finished the season at 30-2 and they are hoping to make this the new standard for Spencer basketball.

