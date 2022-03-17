Business Break
Local pool businessman arrested on theft warrants after obtaining over $50K from victims(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local pool businessman has been arrested on two theft warrants after obtaining money from victims for services he did not complete.

Throughout February, the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office received two reports of first degree theft of property - regarding 62-year-old Michael Ray Napier with Precision Pools.

Napier received thousands of dollars with the agreement that he would provide goods/services to the customer. Napier received two checks totaling to approximately $50,000 from two Lee Co. victims for services he did not complete. After an investigation, police found more victims in Lee County, Harris County and Muscogee County.

Two warrants were obtained through Lee County for first degree theft of property as well as a fugitive from justice warrant for Harris County on theft charges.

Napier was arrested in Lee County on March 14 and has since posted bond. He is being held in the Lee County Jail awaiting extradition to Harris County.

More charges are expected in Lee County as well as other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

