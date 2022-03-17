Business Break
New study suggests worse allergy seasons to come due to climate change

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Allergy sufferers, beware!

A new study suggested allergy season is getting worse and it’s all because of climate change.

The research found that by the end of this century, pollen in the U.S. could begin 40 days earlier than now and the pollen count could climb by 250 percent.

Wind-driven pollen is closely tied to temperature and precipitation changes. Therefore as Spring seasons get warmer earlier, plants could pollinate much earlier and for a longer period of time.

The study found different tree pollen varieties, that once varied in timing, will eventually overlap with each other, leading to overall high concentrations of tree pollen that threatens public health.

