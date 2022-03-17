Phenix City Police Dept. hosts hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Dept. is looking for candidates that want to help make a difference in the city.

City workers told News Leader 9 the job isn’t for anyone looking to just earn a paycheck.

Staff want to make sure people applying at this weeks hiring event understand it’s a commitment

Typically, those types of applicants don’t last long so we want somebody that’s really drawn to law enforcement,” said Phenix City Police Administrative Captain Joey Weierick.

A commitment that equals to a long fulfilling career.

Potential candidates that showed up to the Martin Idel Hour Community Center Thursday were able to fast track part of the vetting process.

“In order to apply its kind of a long process, typically it’s about 2 months from start to finish,” said Weierick.

“Part of what we’re doin is trying to shorten the process, do as much as we can today and maybe shorten that process and cut that time to about 3 weeks from start to finish.”

Those looking to apply must be a US citizen, at least 18 years old, have no criminal history and pass physical and psychological testing.

Weierick told News Leader 9 the department is recruiting due to loosing workers who retired and some moving on to other municipalities.

“We currently have about 75 on the force and we’re looking to hire around 20,” said Weierick.

Staff on the recruitment team said their goal is to get potential officer’s ready with a lengthy 8 week training.

“We get them prepared through the whole process and we actually get them through the academy, they go to the state academy,” said Lt. Cayla Heeger.

Candidates will then complete 14 weeks at the academy before moving on to on-the-job training.

The city is also looking 911 dispatchers and clerks. For people who might be undecided, the police department says you still have time to do your research and apply.

For information on additional requirements you can go here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.