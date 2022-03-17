Business Break
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day; Strong to severe storm threat returns Friday

Tyler’s forecast
After areas of fog this morning, it will turn mostly sunny by late morning. It will be a...
After areas of fog this morning, it will turn mostly sunny by late morning. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After areas of fog this morning, it will turn mostly sunny by late morning. A pleasant afternoon is on tap with highs in the mid 70s. A few passing clouds are possible tonight. Cool with lows in the low 50s. Partly sunny start to Friday before clouds quickly roll in shortly after sunrise as our next storm system moves into the region. We are all under the gun for potentially strong to severe storms in the Chattahoochee Valley. All threats are on the table, including: pockets of damaging winds, a couple tornadoes and large hail in spots. As a result, we are on ALERT; make sure you have a few *different* ways to get watches and warnings just in case they’re issued. The main timing of storms appears to be from 10 AM to 6 PM ET. Scattered showers and storms gradually come to an end later Friday night. A very nice weekend is on the way with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine! Sunday is the first official day of spring. It will be chilly in the morning with lows in the low to mid 40s. We max out in the low 70s in the afternoon underneath full sunshine. After some upper 30s and lower 40s to start Monday, it will be a warmer afternoon. Most of the day will feature plenty of sun but you may notice more clouds later in the afternoon. Even though more clouds than sun is in the forecast Tuesday, this will probably be our warmest day next week as temperatures top out in the lower 80s! We are already keeping tabs on Wednesday’s storm system. The setup as of now favors another threat of strong to severe storms. It is spring after all so this is nothing new. Stay informed, be prepared, don’t panic and you’ll be just fine.

