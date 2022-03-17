Service dog visits class after classmate dies in Lee Co. house fire

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Sunday evening, seven-year-old Victoria Holifield was killed when her mobile home caught on fire in Lee County.

Today her class at Loachapoka Elementary School was visited by the Lee County District Attorney’s service dog to help students cope with the loss of their classmate.

School counselor, Pamela Gaddis, told them it’s okay to be sad and they were here to help them deal with those emotions.

She read the class ‘Grief is Like a Snowflake’ to help the kids understand .

Afterwards the kids were able to pet and cuddle Logan, the service dog .

Her teachers, Ameshia Cleveland and Gaddis both said Holifield was a bright, young student who was very outgoing.

“She would walk up and be like ‘Am I pretty today? Am I pretty today?’ So, she had done it like four or five times that day. So, at the end of the day, she would be like ‘Mrs. Gaddis, am I pretty today?’ I said, ‘girl you know you’re pretty get going somewhere so we can go home’. So, she was like ‘ok let me just fix my jacket.” said Cleveland.

The Lee County Helping Family’s initiative connects families with resources to ensure the well-being and success of their children.

