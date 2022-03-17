Strong to Severe Storms Friday; Dry & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will increase across the Valley tonight, but all eyes are on Friday with the risk of strong to severe storms with us during the day. There will be a round of storms that will move in between about 10 AM to 3 PM ET, and while we could see damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rain, we don’t expect a big tornado risk with the first batch of storms. From 3 PM through 10 PM ET, we will have to monitor for additional storm development that may carry a tornado risk. It will depend on if the atmosphere can recover enough energy in time to get that second round going - we will have to watch things closely during the day for you, and you’ll want to make sure you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if they are required. The weekend weather looks phenomenal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s early Sunday and early Monday. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system - one that will bring another risk of potentially strong to severe storms by Wednesday of next week. We’ll dry out after that, but will have to watch things closely for you by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.