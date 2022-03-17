Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Strong to Severe Storms Friday; Dry & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will increase across the Valley tonight, but all eyes are on Friday with the risk of strong to severe storms with us during the day. There will be a round of storms that will move in between about 10 AM to 3 PM ET, and while we could see damaging winds, some hail, and heavy rain, we don’t expect a big tornado risk with the first batch of storms. From 3 PM through 10 PM ET, we will have to monitor for additional storm development that may carry a tornado risk. It will depend on if the atmosphere can recover enough energy in time to get that second round going - we will have to watch things closely during the day for you, and you’ll want to make sure you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if they are required. The weekend weather looks phenomenal with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s early Sunday and early Monday. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday as clouds increase ahead of the next storm system - one that will bring another risk of potentially strong to severe storms by Wednesday of next week. We’ll dry out after that, but will have to watch things closely for you by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

After areas of fog this morning, it will turn mostly sunny by late morning. It will be a...
Quiet St. Patrick’s Day; Strong to severe storm threat returns Friday
Turning mostly sunny on this St. Patrick's Day after areas of morning fog. We're on ALERT...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Storms Move Out Tonight; Another Round Expected Friday
Breaks of sunshine are anticipated around midday with pockets of storms this afternoon into the...
Sun, clouds and a threat for scattered storms later today