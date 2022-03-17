Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Testing out the new Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time since 1997, Atlanta Motor Speedway has a new race surface. The track will debut this weekend when NASCAR visits Georgia, highlighted by the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on Sunday.

Sports Director Jonathon Hoppe was invited to try out the new track. He gives us a sneak peak of what to expect at the all new Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

Local Columbus restaurant holds celebratory lunch for Spencer’s boy basketball team
Local Columbus restaurant holds celebratory lunch for Spencer’s boy basketball team
Exploring things to do in South Carolina for March Madness
Head Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will face their first true test of the 2021 season by...
Bryan Harsin addresses the media after Auburn’s first spring football practice
March Madness
Reviewing Auburn March Madness ticket prices in Greenville, SC