Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Current and former police officers from a pair of Troup County organizations are partnering to benefit children placed in foster care this weekend.

Blue Knights is an international law enforcement motorcycle club.

Since starting a chapter in Troup County, they have vowed to donate to charities that help children. This is the third year of the fundraiser.

This Saturday, March 19, the local Blue Knights will be hitting the road again to raise money for foster care children.

All proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, also known as CASA.

This comes after raising $5,500 the previous two years.

“This is just one more example of how some retired and active police officers who just like to ride motorcycles -- how they can do something so little that can really play a big role.” said Matthew Moncus, CASA of Troup County’s executive director.

Anyone with a Jeep or motorcycle is welcomed to join

The event will be held at the Elks Lodge in LaGrange.

