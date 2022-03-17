Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Current and former police officers from a pair of Troup County organizations are partnering to benefit children placed in foster care this weekend.

Blue Knights is an international law enforcement motorcycle club.

Since starting a chapter in Troup County, they have vowed to donate to charities that help children. This is the third year of the fundraiser.

This Saturday, March 19, the local Blue Knights will be hitting the road again to raise money for foster care children.

All proceeds will go towards the nonprofit organization, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, also known as CASA.

This comes after raising $5,500 the previous two years.

“This is just one more example of how some retired and active police officers who just like to ride motorcycles -- how they can do something so little that can really play a big role.” said Matthew Moncus, CASA of Troup County’s executive director.

Anyone with a Jeep or motorcycle is welcomed to join

The event will be held at the Elks Lodge in LaGrange.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Fountain City
Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children
Two Troup Co. organizations partner in event benefitting foster children
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
William Reid
Jim Reid to fill late brother’s spot as Sumter Co. District 3 Commissioner
File
Ala. committee to vote on bill that halts license suspension for unpaid fines