Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

What are the results of a police pay study?

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By now you’ve likely heard a lot of talk about a pay study for the Columbus Police Department, in order to become more competitive in recruiting efforts for new officers.

One city in the region recently completed a pay study for officers and implemented a new plan.

While the cities aren’t comparable in size, Columbus and Dothan, Ala. have something in common.

Both are working to recruit law enforcement officers and have been exploring incentives in the process.

Dothan is a little further ahead of the game, passing major pay raises just this week.

“So once you come out of the police can you’ll be making just over $50,000 to start,” said Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.

According to Benny, this has put the city at the top of the one percent for pay in the state of Alabama.

“Workers in today’s field have so many more options than they had to maybe a generation ago. So we have to be attractive for those. So we looked at how we were training, what we were training, the city’s got a $20 million investment in a training center. We are redoing our fleet of cars. We have cutting edge technology, The best equipment. The logical next step was to pay those employees,” explained the police chief.

Dothan Police Department took a step back and looked at their recruitment process, completely revamped the approach and started with competitive pay.

“We’re starting in the high schools with what we call Junior Police Academy is taking a homegrown approach to public safety. We’ve seen some of those high school kids that we started recruiting back in the day that are old enough to become police officers and joining the force,” said Benny.

Again, the cities aren’t comparable in size.

Columbus serves a population three times that of Dothan.

However, the proximity of the two cities being 90 miles apart could mean the two would recruit from a similar talent pool of possible new officers.

Columbus has been looking to add roughly 100 officers to the force. Dothan plans to add 40 in the near future on the new escalated pay scale.

The pay raises in Dothan’s police force are not only for new officers. All officers will receive an adjusted pay to the new scale.

Officers with experience joining their police force can earn over $80,000 annually.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Columbus Police Department searching for missing woman
Columbus police, family searching for ‘critically’ missing woman last seen in Moss Drive area

Latest News

‘We believed in Auburn and loved it’: Beloved bookstore in Auburn closes its doors
‘We believed in Auburn and loved it’: Beloved bookstore closes after 56 years
Eufaula police officer under investigation for alleged criminal activity
Phenix City Police host hiring event
Phenix City Police Dept. hosts hiring event
Handcuffs
Former AgGeorgia loan officer sentenced for committing fraud