1 man shot after shooting on Forest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus

Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and...
Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue.(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue.

Authorities have confirmed one man has been shot due to the this incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we learn more details.

