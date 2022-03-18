1 man shot after shooting on Forest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue.
Authorities have confirmed one man has been shot due to the this incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
