6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspects charged in the 2020 murder of Cross Henderson in Upatoi were the topic of a status update at the Muscogee County Superior Court.

All six suspects pleaded not guilty last year.

If you remember the six suspects - Ceuion English, Anthony Foster, Trevonuis Williams, Laqwane Kindred, Mercedes Kraft, and a female juvenile - were involved in a home invasion and robbery before Henderson was killed two years ago in January.

The suspects were not in court early Thursday, but a severance motion was scheduled for May 6.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

