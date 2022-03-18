6 suspects in Upatoi home invasion, murder to appear in court in May

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspects charged in the 2020 murder of Cross Henderson in Upatoi were the topic of a status update at the Muscogee County Superior Court.

All six suspects pleaded not guilty last year.

If you remember the six suspects - Ceuion English, Anthony Foster, Trevonuis Williams, Laqwane Kindred, Mercedes Kraft, and a female juvenile - were involved in a home invasion and robbery before Henderson was killed two years ago in January.

The suspects were not in court early Thursday, but a severance motion was scheduled for May 6.

