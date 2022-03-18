Alert Center Action Day Friday given severe weather potential; Nice for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Confidence continues to grow that we will have some severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley on this Friday with strong winds, large hail and a few tornadoes all being threats. As a result, we have designated it as an Alert Center Action Day meaning watches and warnings are likely in spots. The main time to watch is from 11 AM to 8 PM ET. At first, a line of widespread storms is expected to move from west to east across our area from late morning through about mid afternoon. Sporadic high winds and some hail are the main concerns with that. As the storms become much more scattered later in the day, the concern for a few tornadoes goes up from about 3 PM to 8 PM ET. Keep in mind while rain, heavy at times, is pretty much a guarantee, not everyone will see severe weather. That’s the case even in the worst severe weather outbreaks. Regardless, have your plan ready to go in case a warning is issued for your area and ensure you have a few *different* ways to receive warnings in case one fails to alert you. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight but the severe threat should diminish around sunset or shortly thereafter. This weekend is looking good. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. It will be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll start off cooler Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. It is the first day of spring and the afternoon will be right what we would expect this time of year! We’ll top out in the lower 70s with a full supply of sunshine. Monday starts off chilly with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Some frost is possible in the coldest spots. More sun than clouds is expected most of Monday with a few more clouds at least in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. We near the 80 degree mark Tuesday under a partly cloudy to cloudy sky. The next time to be on alert is Wednesday; showers and storms are likely and once again we have another potential for strong to severe weather. We’ll focus on those threats later in the weekend and especially early next week.

