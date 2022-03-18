Business Break
Columbus electrical fire leaves apartment residents temporarily displaced

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that happened this afternoon.

According to authorities, the fire occurred at the Palms Apartments on Double Churches Road at 2:25 p.m.

The fire effected five total units, however only occupants of four units have been temporarily displaced due to the fire department having to turn the power off.

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical socketing catching on fire.

There have been no injuries reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

