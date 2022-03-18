Business Break
Auburn Floral Trail underway through April 15

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through Friday, through April 15.

The City of Auburn invites you to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer. The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.

The Auburn Floral Trail is broken into a 10.5-mile south trail and a 3.5-mile north trail with two optional sections. Wayfinding signs are posted along the north and south trails to help visitors, cyclists and pedestrians navigate. 

Brochures with trail maps are available at City Hall, the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau’s office and online.

The Auburn Floral Trail is brought to you by the Auburn Beautification Council, Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau and the City of Auburn.

