Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge in Harris County this past November over a land dispute could be out of jail soon.

68-year-old Johnnie Bryant went before a Harris County Superior Court Judge Friday, March 18, to discuss a possible bond.

Bryant is charged with murder and two counts aggravated assault after the 2021 incident. Bryant used to own the land that the Eldridge house sits on and the land around it. The November incident occurred after an argument between the neighbors.

Bryant’s wife spoke in court about her husband’s character and the victim’s mother spoke out against a bond being set. Bryant’s attorney recommended a $25,000 bond. He says his client is innocent and it’s a clear-cut case of self-defense.

“But the facts in this case is that my client, simply saw his life being out in jeopardy by the deceased on this case so, my client did exactly what he had to do to make sure he survived that encounter,” said Defense Attorney Jackie Patterson. “And this is a case where he would certainly be judged by a jury of 12 than be carried by 6, but we’re looking to forward to getting this case to trial sometime this year.”

Bryant’s bond was set at $155,000. Stipulations include house arrest, a no firearm order and no contact with the family of Eldridge. Bryant’s attorney says Bryant could be out of jail in the next few days.

The family of Dylan Eldridge didn’t want to comment, but said they are outraged by the judge’s decision.

