Chambers Co. Board of Education to move forward with district-wide restructuring plan

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Board of Education voted to move forward with a restructuring plan Wednesday, March 16.

The plan will result in the closing and repurposing of some district facilities. The plan is contingent upon approval from federal courts and will be handled in multiple phases.

Over the last three months, the school system held a series of meetings and launched a community survey to collect the public’s input on a variety of options - ultimately deciding on a plan that best represented the entire district. The results of the input informed the board that some schools should merge and others should be repurposed to better serve the community and to maximize savings.

Starting in the next school year, J.P. Powell and Five Points will merge to become the Eastside Campus.

Some proposed future plans include:

  • Merging J.P. Powell Middle, Eastside and Five Points Elementary School: Forming the Lafayette PK-8 District-wide STEAM Academy.
  • Merging Shawmut with Lafayette Lanier: Forming Huguley and Fairfax PK-5.

The proposed construction of these sites will begin after the new high school is completed.

The high school consolidation and restructuring plan will consist of renovating the existing Lafayette High School - which will close in the next school year - into the STEAM Academy, with planning and construction starting in summer 2022.

Lafayette High School students will merge with Valley High School. The merged high schools will operate under a new name, color scheme and mascot. All high school students will remain at that campus until the new high school is constructed.

The district will break ground on a new campus for the high school in the 2024/2025 school year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

