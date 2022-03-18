Columbus church to hold ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ this weekend
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A “Meet the Candidate Forum” is taking place in Columbus on Saturday morning.
On March 19 at approximately 10 a.m., Canaan Baptist Church - located on Branton Woods Drive - is holding a forum where the public can ask the mayor and city council questions about various issues in the community.
Masks are required for this event.
A second forum will be held next weekend, March 26, for the Muscogee County Board of Education.
