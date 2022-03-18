Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on over 200 counts of identity fraud.

On March 17, 41-year-old Amanah Childs was served a warrant for multiple charges of identity fraud. Childs used the stolen identities of several individuals to open credit accounts, take out loans, and rack up debt in victim’s names to profit personally.

Childs is being investigated for over 200 counts of identity fraud over the last six months for victims in Columbus and throughout the United States.

The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crime Division, Property Crimes Division, and Youth Services Division worked in conjunction with special agents from the United States Postal Service to serve Childs the warrant.

Childs was scheduled a Recorder’s Court hearing for Friday morning.

Anyone having information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant J. Edenfield at 706-225-3151.

