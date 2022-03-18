Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Federal prosecutors not pursuing death penalty in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted while attending a birthday party at Tom Brown Village in Birmingham, Ala. on October 12, 2019.

Today, we learned federal prosecutors will not be pursuing the death penalty for the two people charged with the three-year-old’s murder.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested last year after McKinney’s body was found in a landfill outside of Birmingham.

The court filing by the federal prosecutor did not provide an explanation for this decision, but both Stallworth and Brown still face the possibility of the death penalty from charges brought forward by the state.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus
According to the Lanett City Schools website, Whitehead is a kindergarten teacher at W. O....
Lanett teacher arrested on child abuse charge
2 white Columbus police officers allege discrimination, sue city
Construction will begin immediately with operational plans projected for the first quarter of...
Auto manufacturer bringing 300 jobs with $23M expansion in Phenix City

Latest News

Paws Human Society hosts 'St. PAW-trick's Day'
Paws Humane Society hosts ‘St. PAW-trick’s Day’ Adoption Event in Columbus
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to sign gas tax suspension bill
List of possible name changes for military bases, including Fort Benning
List of possible name changes for military bases, including Fort Benning
What are the results of a police pay study?
What are the results of a police pay study?