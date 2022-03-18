Federal prosecutors not pursuing death penalty in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted while attending a birthday party at Tom Brown Village in Birmingham, Ala. on October 12, 2019.

Today, we learned federal prosecutors will not be pursuing the death penalty for the two people charged with the three-year-old’s murder.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested last year after McKinney’s body was found in a landfill outside of Birmingham.

The court filing by the federal prosecutor did not provide an explanation for this decision, but both Stallworth and Brown still face the possibility of the death penalty from charges brought forward by the state.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.