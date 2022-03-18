Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to sign gas tax suspension bill

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign the bill to suspend the gas tax in Georgia tomorrow, March 18.

The Ga. Senate voted unanimously to pass the House bill earlier today.

Georgia’s gas tax is listed as 29.1 cents per gallon.

Once it is signed, the tax will be suspended through May 31.

The bill is to take effect immediately, though citizens will most likely have to wait a bit before the effects are noticed at the pumps.

Temporarily suspending the fuel tax is expected to bring the gas price down below $4.

The tax would save Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents for diesel.

A negative side effect to the gas tax suspension is that it could cost the state between $300 to $400 million in revenue.

