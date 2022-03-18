Ga. Supreme Court Justice pays visit to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia Supreme Court Justice stopped by the Fountain City today.

Shawn Lagrua visited the Chattahoochee River Club to speak before the Columbus Bar Association about her experience within the field.

As a trial lawyer, Lagrua covered lots of criminal cases.

She also served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Tallapoosa Circuit and Chief Assistant Senior District Attorney in Dekalb and Fulton County.

In 2010, Senator David Perdue appointed Lagrua to the Superior Court in Atlanta.

During her stop in Columbus, she talked a little more about her program called ‘My Journey Matters’, which helps youth facing incarceration.

“It’s the only program where you can commit an armed robbery, walk away with no criminal history and a life.” said Lagrua.

She also presided over Atlanta’s first re-entry court, which also helped reintegrate prior offenders into the community.

During her visit, there was also an unveiling for retired Superior Court Judge William Rumer.

Rumer served on the Board Governor for the state bar for almost 30 years.

