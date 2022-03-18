Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. Supreme Court Justice pays visit to the Fountain City

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia Supreme Court Justice stopped by the Fountain City today.

Shawn Lagrua visited the Chattahoochee River Club to speak before the Columbus Bar Association about her experience within the field.

As a trial lawyer, Lagrua covered lots of criminal cases.

She also served as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in the Tallapoosa Circuit and Chief Assistant Senior District Attorney in Dekalb and Fulton County.

In 2010, Senator David Perdue appointed Lagrua to the Superior Court in Atlanta.

During her stop in Columbus, she talked a little more about her program called ‘My Journey Matters’, which helps youth facing incarceration.

“It’s the only program where you can commit an armed robbery, walk away with no criminal history and a life.” said Lagrua.

She also presided over Atlanta’s first re-entry court, which also helped reintegrate prior offenders into the community.

During her visit, there was also an unveiling for retired Superior Court Judge William Rumer.

Rumer served on the Board Governor for the state bar for almost 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Local pool businessman arrested on theft warrants after obtaining over $50K from victims
Local pool businessman arrested on theft warrants after obtaining over $50K from victims
Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and...
1 man shot after shooting on Forest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus
Eufaula police officer under investigation for alleged criminal activity

Latest News

Paws Humane Society hosts ‘St. PAW-trick’s Day’ Adoption Event in Columbus
Paws Humane Society hosts ‘St. PAW-trick’s Day’ Adoption Event in Columbus
Federal prosecutors not pursuing death penalty in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
Federal prosecutors not pursuing death penalty in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
Ga. Supreme Court Justice pays visit to the Fountain City
Ga. Supreme Court Justice pays visit to the Fountain City
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to sign gas tax suspension bill
Ga. Governor Brian Kemp to sign gas tax suspension bill