High school basketball players in Columbus receive awards in sports, academics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Basketball players from high schools all over the city received awards for excelling over the past basketball season.

Not only did they receive awards for being outstanding athletes, but some were recognized for excelling academically as well.

The event was done by Sports Visions and Samarc, a foundation put together by Chattahoochee Valley Hall of Fame basketball players, Sam Mitchell and Marc Upshaw.

“It’s just a blessing for me and for Marc and again to see these young people and I keep hearing this young people this and young people that I just saw in the room with them some exceptional young people It makes me proud to be from Columbus and proud to get to know these young people and then watch them attract the success as they go forward,” said Mitchell.

Not only were students awarded, but there were a few coaches to receive awards too.

The daughter of our very own Roslyn Giles, Mya Giles, received two awards for most valuable player for the Northside Girls Basketball Team and the Synovus Offensive Player of the Year.

The Spencer Greenwave Boys State Champions were also honored.

Congratulations to all the honorees.

