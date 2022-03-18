Business Break
Local family hopes to surprise Down-syndrome man with birthday cards from community

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - A local man is celebrating his 33rd birthday this month and his family is hoping to surprise him with birthday cards.

32-year-old Zack Prince loves his birthday so much, in fact, he checks the mail continuously for cards all of March.

According to his sister, Zack thinks his birthday is a national holiday - and to him, it is!

Zack’s mom posted on Facebook 10 years ago to share Zack’s love for his birthday - and on his birthday in 2012, he received 1,500 birthday cards along with a few gifts! His 23rd birthday was truly unforgettable.

Zack receiving cards for his birthday 10 years ago
Zack receiving cards for his birthday 10 years ago(Source: Taylor Thompson)

With his 33rd birthday approaching, his family wants to help Zack have another unforgettable birthday! If you’d like to send him a card, his mailing address is listed below:

Zack Prince

467 Manta Road

Cusseta, GA 31805

Surprise and Happy Birthday Zack! We hope this year, all of your wishes come true!

