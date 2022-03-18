Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested by Lee Co. police after alleged swimming pool installation scam

Man arrested by Lee Co. police after alleged swimming pool installation scam
Man arrested by Lee Co. police after alleged swimming pool installation scam(Source: WRBL)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several people across the Alabama and Georgia state line have reportedly lost thousands of dollars trying to build swimming pools.

The customers who live in Lee, Harris and Muscogee County all hired the same man for the job.

Now, he’s facing criminal charges.

News Leader 9 spoke with former customers and employees of Michael Napier to understand how this happened.

“He said he would put the pool in, in December,” said Stephanie Willis.

Willis recalled signing an agreement with Napier last year to build a pool.

She provided 30-percent down on the job, which was close to $15,000, in August of 2021. Napier said he would be back in December, but according to Willis, he never showed up.

“Well December rolled around and nothing. So, I started calling the business and no answer, no answer and this went on for about five weeks. Finally, Jen answered the phone and told me what was going on, so I went home that day and called the police,” Willis explained.

The woman on the other end of the phone, Jennifer Wall, worked as receptionist for Napier. She now has another job and did not want to appear on camera.

She said a few months after taking the job, the office was bombarded with calls and she knew something was wrong.

“I spoke with his wife and asked her ‘What’s going on there’s a lot of people calling. I said it there something up?’ And she said, ‘no this is normal, sometimes people don’t want to wait.’ I said, ‘Well they’ve been waiting for over a year,’” said Wall.

Sabrina James, another victim, said she tried to call for six months after paying $15,000 before she reached Napier on the phone.

“I told him you know please keep an open communication with me because it makes me nervous you know I think you’re going to take my money. He said ‘I’ve just been so busy but you’re the next pool to go in.” James said.

James eventually went to the authorities, and this week, Napier was arrested and charged with theft of property for two cases in Lee County totaling $50,000.

Investigators in Lee County believe there could be more cases linked to Napier in surrounding counties in Georgia.

Currently, Napier is awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Mechanic fatally crushed by car at Columbus dealership
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud
Columbus police are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Forrest Road and...
One man in critical condition after shooting on Forrest Road and Urban Avenue in Columbus
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Columbus man arrested during saturated patrols conducted by MCSO deputies
Eufaula police officer under investigation for alleged criminal activity

Latest News

Local family hopes to surprise Down-syndrome man with birthday cards from community
Georgia family to surprise man with Down syndrome with birthday cards from community
Opelika police are seeking identity of suspects accused of cashing fraudulent checks
Opelika police are seeking identities of suspects accused of cashing fraudulent checks
Columbus church to hold ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ this weekend
Columbus church to hold ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ this weekend
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute