Opelika police are seeking identities of suspects accused of cashing fraudulent checks

Opelika police are seeking identity of suspects accused of cashing fraudulent checks(Source: OPD)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify four suspects accused of cashing fraudulent checks.

The incident occurred on January 29 at the Opelika Market located at 1708 Airport Road.

Security cameras at the market showed four Hispanic suspects cashing several fraudulent checks.

The crimes committed include theft of property in the first degree and possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

If anyone has any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, you are encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 332-705-5220.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

