Paws Humane Society hosts ‘St. PAW-trick’s Day’ Adoption Event in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of St. Patrick Day, starting March 17, Paws Humane Society is hosting a ‘St. PAW-trick’s Day’ Adoption Event.

Now through Saturday, each adopter can take a chance and spin the “Wheel of Luck”.

The prize wheel decides what your adoption fee will be for the pet of your choosing.

You could even “name your own price”, or maybe get 50 percent off their normal adoption fees. There’s several winning options.

It’s fun way to get people excited about taking home a furry friend.

Interarm Executive Director Courtney Pierce said “We’re hoping a lot of people come in here and get lucky as well as their animal, so they can find a new home today”.

If you have been thinking about adopting a pet, now could be the perfect time.

Once again, the event is running through Saturday, so go pick up a forever furry friend.

